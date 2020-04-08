TeleHealth: Seeing a Doctor During COVID-19 Pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s no secret that this pandemic has changed our daily lives completely as we do everything we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Whether it’s working from home, not seeing friends or family or social distancing from everyone. However, what happens when you need to see someone… like a doctor?
Most jobs are having conference calls or video meetings, and that’s exactly what primary doctors are doing right now. TeleHealth has become the answer for patients to get medical help in this time of social distancing.
“If there is anything at all that is beneficial from this awful epidemic that we’re going through, it’s the true birth of telemedicine. Patients that are experiencing this technology of the first time and the feedback we’re getting has been overwhelmingly positive,” Dr. Adrian Rawlinson, the Vice President Of Medical Affairs for Upswing Health, tells us.
This idea has been in the works for a while now, but it wasn’t until officials shut down non-emergency visits that this has become everyone’s new first option.
"A lot of telemedicine platforms can divert people from going to emergency rooms, urgent cares or doctor offices. You really don't want to expose yourself to multiple contacts in a waiting area because obviously the risk of contracting the coronavirus is very high. It's ultimately the safest way to pursue the best social distancing if you'd like,” Dr. Rawlinson explained.
In many cases, doctors are able to diagnose a condition virtually and recommend appropriate treatments. Plus, having your appointment through technology requires way less wait. You can get your questions answered quickly and conveniently from your own home.
Bu twhat happens if you’re not so tech-savvy?
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a video call. When we say telehealth or telemedicine, that can be something as simple as a phone call or a text message. Those are the three components of telehealth, so if someone isn’t comfortable with video or have the technology or fast internet connection, certainly a phone call can be reassuring for the patient. It lets them know the doctor is there for them to give them advice,” explained Dr. Rawlinson.
Most doctors’ offices are offering telehealth services right now. All you need to do is call and schedule a virtual appointment, whether you decide to do a phone call or a video visit.
