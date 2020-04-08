Stump Pass Marina plans to remain open with limited hours

Owners say business will remain open with adjusted hours of operation. (Source: Stump Pass Marina)
By ABC7 Staff | April 8, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 5:59 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Stump Pass Marina, a storage and rental boat company closed unexpectedly without warning its customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers say boats were left at the docks and were not stored properly due to the sudden closure.

The company says it is following social distancing guidelines per Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘stay-at-home’ order, however, business will remain open with limited hours of operation.

Owners previously announced business would temporarily close until April 30.

The new adjusted hours of operations are from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

