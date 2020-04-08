SMH says 8th patient to test positive for COVID-19 has passed away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) said in a press release on Wednesday that an eighth patient to test positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.
This comes a day after the hospital had a seventh patient to test positive for the virus pass away. No further information is available at this time about the eighth patient.
SMH says they have now tested more than 870 people with 735 results coming back negative, 72 of the outcomes have been positive and 62 are pending.
According to the press release, 32 patients remain hospitalized while another 44 who tested positive at the hospital have been safely discharged.
The hospital says that 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been quarantined to their homes.
