Prosecutors: Florida man charged after coughing, spitting on officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is charged with biological weapons hoax after officials say he wanted to spread coronavirus after spitting and coughing on two officers during his arrest.
According to an arrest report, officers responded to a domestic violence call where James Jamal Curry, 31, of St. Petersburg reportedly turned to an officer and claimed he was infected with coronavirus before coughing on the officer’s arm.
After bonding out of the Pinellas County jail the following day, police responded to call at the same residence and arrested Curry a second time.
According to reports, Curry spit on the arresting officer multiple-times, hit her in the face, nose and mouth.
Officers say Curry laughed and stated that he was spreading the coronavirus around.
Officers were granted a search warrant to test Curry for COVID-19. The results were negative.
A U.S Attorney, Maria Chapa Lopez filed a criminal complaint today charging Curry with perpetrating a biological weapons hoax.
If convicted, Curry faces up to five years in a federal prison.
