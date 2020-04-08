Planned water outage for Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced that a potable water outage is scheduled for Monday, April 13.
Areas affected should plan to be without water services from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. due to water main repairs.
Here’s a list of areas:
• 517, 519, 521 Live Oak St.
• 801-837 Pineland Ave. (odd numbers only)
• 808-840 Myrtle Ave. (even numbers only)
• 505 Country Club Way Ave. (odd numbers only)
• 505 Country Club Way
Once services are restored, the affected areas will be on a boil-water notice and are instructed to use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes.
Call the City Utilities Department at 941-480-3333 for more information.
