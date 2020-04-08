Planned water outage for Venice

Areas affected should plan to be without water services from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. due to water main repairs. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By ABC7 Staff | April 8, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 3:24 PM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced that a potable water outage is scheduled for Monday, April 13.

Areas affected should plan to be without water services from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. due to water main repairs.

Here’s a list of areas:

• 517, 519, 521 Live Oak St.

• 801-837 Pineland Ave. (odd numbers only)

• 801-837 Pineland Ave. (odd numbers only)

• 808-840 Myrtle Ave. (even numbers only)

• 505 Country Club Way Ave. (odd numbers only)

• 505 Country Club Way

• 505 Country Club Way

Once services are restored, the affected areas will be on a boil-water notice and are instructed to use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes.

Call the City Utilities Department at 941-480-3333 for more information.

