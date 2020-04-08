New website, Takeout SRQ, encourages people to eat local

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Two Suncoast locals are trying to get people to support local restaurants who've taken a hard hit from the pandemic.
The website, Takeout SRQ, takes third party platforms, like Grubhub and Uber Eats, out of the equation when people are looking to order food locally.
Sarasota County and Manatee County residents can just hop onto the website, search what kind of food they want, and then either order delivery or take out. By removing third party platforms, not only does the consumer not have to pay for the added fee, but local restaurants also save on the fees taken out by the third party platform.
"It depends on the platform, but it's anywhere between 15 to 30 percent. Uber Eats, from what we've heard from our various clients, is the highest one. But again it varies between platforms. But it's anywhere between 15 to 30 percent. So we're really pushing the consumer to pick up the phone and call the restaurant directly and it makes a pretty sizable difference for restaurants profit margins," said Takeout SRQ Co-Founder, Olivier Corizzi.
Although the website has only been around for about two weeks, the site has around 120 different restaurants on their website already. But, they want more to join.
“I would absolutely just speak to the restaurant owners and ask them to jump on, create their profile. It’s easy, it’s free, and it will increase your sales,” said Takeout SRQ Co-Founder Tony Marchuk.
Right now most of the restaurants on the platform are located near Downtown Sarasota, but they’re hoping to add more restaurants along the Suncoast ranging from North Bradenton down to Venice.
