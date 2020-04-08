New website, Takeout SRQ, encourages people to eat local

"It depends on the platform, but it's anywhere between 15 to 30 percent. Uber Eats, from what we've heard from our various clients, is the highest one. But again it varies between platforms. But it's anywhere between 15 to 30 percent. So we're really pushing the consumer to pick up the phone and call the restaurant directly and it makes a pretty sizable difference for restaurants profit margins," said Takeout SRQ Co-Founder, Olivier Corizzi.