Need a paper unemployment application? You can pick them up at Florida FedEx

(WWSB)- During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that he was working with FedEx as a hub for Floridians to pick up a paper unemployment application. Those who have been unable to access the state’s flooded unemployment site can get the application at any FedEx location and they will also ship the applications to Tallahassee daily if the form is returned by 4 p.m.
ABC7 heard you concerns about unemployment filing. We are here to help. You can download the forms below!
If you do have printer access, you can download the form here.The forms are available in English, Spanish and Creole.
Once you have filled out the above application, in Sarasota County, you can stop by the following locations:
Walmart, 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd and 1901 S Tamiami Trail. In Venice, visit 1506 Venice Byp S.
In Bradenton, you can drop of your application at 4401 14th St W.
Not in the Suncoast? Check your location from our complete list here.