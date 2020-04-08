Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state’s heavily criticized unemployment system should now be able to handle the crush of applicants it is receiving as workers lose their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak. He said Monday that the computer system’s capacity has been increased to handle 120,000 simultaneous connections, about double the peak usage in recent weeks. More than 520,000 Floridians have applied for unemployment since March 15, compared to 326,000 in all of last year. State statistics show that more than 13,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease and 253 have died since the outbreak began.