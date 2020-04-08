Inland areas approach 90 while cooler at coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With mainly a west wind we can expect highs to be near what the water temperature is at the area beaches.
The latest temperature taken at the end of the Venice pier is 80 degrees, so a high in the low 80′s within a mile of the water can be expected.
Temperatures east of I-75 will be in the mid to upper 80′s each day through Thursday. There is a very small chance for an inland shower as these temperatures soar each afternoon.
Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies throughout most of the day can be expected.
A weak frontal system moves in on Friday afternoon. This will bring an increase in cloudiness and a very small chance for a shower or two in the afternoon. The rain chance is at 20%.
Saturday similar conditions can be expected with variable cloudiness and a 20% chance for a stray shower. The high on both Friday and Saturday should be near 80.
Easter Sunday expect some clouds occasionally with a 30% chance for rain as an old frontal boundary hangs over the top of us along with a little piece of energy moving through. The high on Sunday 84.
Monday a cold front approaches and brings more clouds than sun and a 40% chance for some much needed rain. Right now it appears that most of the rain will fall to our north, but I do expect to see some move in on Monday.
