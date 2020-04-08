Governor Ron DeSantis urging Florida residents to wear face masks when out in public

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More and more people around the Suncoast spotted today wearing face masks.
During a press conference this afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis pushing for Florida residents to wear these masks, especially when people go food shopping.
“The grocery stores are packed and when you have close contact that’s when this virus is most likely to be transmitted," said DeSantis. So having the masks I think could absolutely cut down on the transmissibility of this, I think that’s a very important precaution.”
Last week the CDC recommended for people to start wearing face masks to help protect themselves and others from the COVID-19 virus. Sarasota resident Christine Ginkel has been wearing a mask for about a week now. She doesn’t go anywhere without it.
“I wanted to do everything possible for me to not get this virus and when they mentioned I did six feet apart, the mask and the gloves." said Ginkel.
The Sarasota County Health Department says they are in full support of the CDC’s recommendation and the governor’s suggestion. They say many people are making masks and handing them out, so people should not have any issues getting access to them.
“Wearing a mask in public not only keeps your germs to you and keeps you spitting them out to the world but it also helps you from breathing in those same germs that other people are expelling,” said Steve Huard, Public Information Officer for the Sarasota County Health Department.
