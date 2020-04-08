Fronts to bring some clouds chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for some low cloudiness once again to start the day as the west winds continue. Expect the winds to be stronger through the day out ahead of a frontal system and an area of low pressure moving through the SE U.S.
Wind speeds will be west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Look for partly cloudy skies through the day with a high in the low 80′s near the coast and mid to upper 80′s inland. There is a 10% chance for a stray shower.
A weak cold front moves in on Friday and brings some clouds along with a 20% chance for a few scattered showers. The high will be near 80 so right about normal for this time of year.
Saturday will be breezy and cloudy at times as the front that moved through on Friday moves back northward as a warm front. This will also bring a 20% chance for a few passing showers on Saturday. The high on Saturday will be 83 degrees.
Easter Sunday expect partly cloudy skies with warmer weather returning as winds will be out of the SE at 10-15 and gusting at times to 20 mph. The high on Sunday will be 87.
Monday a cold front gets close and keeps the clouds moving in and out with a 40% chance for some more rain. Most of the rain will fall to our north but I’m expecting to see some scattered showers here on Monday.
This front will pull up stationary over Central Florida and bring a 30-40% chance for rain through Wednesday of next week.
Boaters beware winds and seas will be increasing as these fronts move in. Expect choppy conditions both on Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.