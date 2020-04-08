Florida now has 15,698 confirmed coronavirus cases, state now has over 320 COVID-19 related deaths

The Florida Department of Health has announced that there are 15,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 15,234 are Florida residents.
The state reported Wednesday morning that there have been 2,082 hospitalizations and 323 deaths. The department clarified that the hospitalization count includes laboratory confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at any point during their illness.
Here are updated totals for the Suncoast. :
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 184 Residents: 171 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 13
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Average age: 62 Men: 80 Women: 104
Conditions and Care Deaths: 8 Hospitalizations: 59
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 172 Residents: 172 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 89 Average age: 56 Men: 77 Women: 92
Conditions and Care Deaths: 8 Hospitalizations: 38