Florida hits over 15K positive COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health announced that there have been 15,456 cases of COVID-19 of which 15,003 are Florida residents.
The state reported Wednesday morning that there have been 1,955 hospitalizations and 309 deaths. The department clarified that the hospitalization count includes laboratory confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at any point during their illness.
As always, the state will update totals just after 6 p.m.
Here are updated totals for the Suncoast. :
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 180 Residents: 167 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 13
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Average age: 62 Men: 78 Women: 102
Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 63
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 171 Residents: 171 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 89 Average age: 56 Men: 76 Women: 91
Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 34