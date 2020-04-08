First Alert Weather: Humidity will spike as we wait for Friday showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure to our south we will develop a west wind today that will be breezy at times. The west wind will do two things. First it will drive moisture onto the main land and cause the afternoon humidity to rise. Second, the coast will be kept a few degrees cooler by winds flowing over cooler water. Inland temperatures will not have that benefit and, there, temperatures will rise to close to 90. No rain today as air aloft is too dry. Afternoon humidity will cause the Heat Index to become uncomfortable to some near the coast as our low 80′s will feel like upper 80′s. Winds will pick up on Friday as a front approaches.
The front will bring a good chance for a few showers on Friday before it reverses direction and becomes a warm front. Once the warm front lifts north our rain chances will diminish and leave most of the weekend calm and sunny. The next front will arrive on Monday and stall over us. Bits of energy will ride along the stalled front and bring a chance for showers each day for the first half of the next work week.
