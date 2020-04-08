First Alert Weather: Humidity will spike as we wait for Friday showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure to our south we will develop a west wind today that will be breezy at times. The west wind will do two things. First it will drive moisture onto the main land and cause the afternoon humidity to rise. Second, the coast will be kept a few degrees cooler by winds flowing over cooler water. Inland temperatures will not have that benefit and, there, temperatures will rise to close to 90. No rain today as air aloft is too dry. Afternoon humidity will cause the Heat Index to become uncomfortable to some near the coast as our low 80′s will feel like upper 80′s. Winds will pick up on Friday as a front approaches.