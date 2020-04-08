Despite upgrades on the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website, some say they are still having issues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced new measures to help with the influx of applications for unemployment benefits
On the Suncoast, some residents are still having issues with filing for unemployment.
“Major problem with the website there’s problems with how it’s designed but that’s not really the problem. That we face we just face a capacity issue.”
According to state officials, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website would normally be bombarded with more than 40,000 to 60,000 connections.
Because of the high volume of people on the website, Governor Desantis brought in reinforcement.
“I had DEO and DMS and 72 new servers. They had to go in the middle the night and bring them up from Orlando. Put it to increase capacity for the website. So the system can now handle up to 120,000 connections simultaneously". says, Governor Desantis.
But according to Joe Bardi, as soon as Governor Desantis made that announcement the DEO website crashes again.
“I think what happened was that they did add capacity yesterday after the Governor’s announcement the system got pretty slammed again". says, Bardi.
Bardi says he would receive server error messages like this one, but this morning he made progress after multiple attempts.
“I tried again all morning now it is continuously as yesterday because I noticed this morning I’ve been getting through the logins. Once out of maybe 30 at times. I started getting weirder messages at that point”. explains Bardi.
Last week I spoke with Steve Huggins about not being able to reach anyone at the DEO call center, he says early this morning he finally got a breakthrough.
“I got through it was a difference. I was like whoa! So I was on hold for about an hour. And as I came on and we reset my password and the numbers and it took about 30 minutes” says Huggins.
