Warming up with higher humidity for work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We didn’t get much but some got a little on Sunday. A storm system will once again sweep a frontal system our way but it will not happen until late Friday through the weekend.
Until then high pressure builds in again and brings plenty of sunshine along with above average temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80′s for most and low 80′s near the coast.
We could see some patchy fog forming during the hours from 6 a.m to 9 a.m. along the Suncoast. This fog will burn off revealing mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a high of 85 degrees.
There will be no real chance for any significant rainfall through Friday morning and then the rain chances slowly go up.
Temperatures will stay in the mid 80′s through Friday and then it will be a bit lower over the weekend as the clouds increase and some scattered showers move in.
Expect mostly cloudy skies late Friday and continue through Easter Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. The rain chances are going to range from 30 to 40% with the higher chance on Saturday and Sunday.
The cold front which will give us a chance for showers will stall out over the Suncoast and be the main impetus for developing some much needed rain.
For boaters expect winds out of the east turning to the west at 5-10 knots with seas less than 2 feet.
