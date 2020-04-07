Stores that will close Easter Sunday

(WWSB) - Lowe’s announced Tuesday that they will close their stores on Easter Sunday to give their associates a chance to rest.
Lowe’s president and CEO Marvin Ellison said the employees’ day off is “much-deserved," and he is committing to making sure no one hurts financially because of the Sunday closure.
The hardware giant joined a growing list of retailers who are taking the opportunity to allow their front line staff to have a day off.
Here are some of the stores that will close on Easter Sunday
- Aldi (except for locations in California)
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Lowe’s
ABC7 will update this list as more stores close their door for the holiday.