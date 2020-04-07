Stores that will close Easter Sunday

Customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. (Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By ABC7 Staff | April 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 2:13 PM

(WWSB) - Lowe’s announced Tuesday that they will close their stores on Easter Sunday to give their associates a chance to rest.

Lowe’s president and CEO Marvin Ellison said the employees’ day off is “much-deserved," and he is committing to making sure no one hurts financially because of the Sunday closure.

The hardware giant joined a growing list of retailers who are taking the opportunity to allow their front line staff to have a day off.

Here are some of the stores that will close on Easter Sunday

  • Aldi (except for locations in California)
  • Costco
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Lowe’s

ABC7 will update this list as more stores close their door for the holiday.