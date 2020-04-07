SMH says 6th and 7th patients to test positive for COVID-19 have passed away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a press release on Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) said their sixth and seventh patients to test positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.
This brings the to seven total patients who have passed away after testing positive for the virus. There is no further information available about the patients who passed away on Tuesday.
SMH says they have now tested more than 840 since the coronavirus outbreak started. According to the hospital, 711 of those results came back negative, 69 outcomes were positive and 57 results are pending.
According to the press release, SMH now has 32 patients hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the hospital has safely discharged 41 positive patients.
No new staff members at the hospital have tested positive for the virus.
