Selah Freedom offering free virtual sex-trafficking prevention classes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -One out of every nine kids is approached by a predator online.
And with the quarantine encouraging kids to go online, the anti-sex trafficking organization, Selah Freedom, is offering free online educational classes for parents and children. Selah Freedom usually educates the public about sex-trafficking through outreach in schools and community organizations, but because of new social distancing rules they are turning their education efforts online.
Selah Freedom is offering free virtual classes for parents and their kids in grades 6-12. The virtual class for parents will take place on April 9th and after completing it, parents can then sign their kids up for the class. The class for kids will be held on April 16th.
The training will talk about why exploitation happens, what apps are commonly used for it, and the tactics that are used. Selah Freedom’s Southeast Prevention Coordinator, Kyra Montaque, said the organization hopes by continuing to educate youth about sex-trafficking during this time, more kids will be able to recognize what the organization calls “the game” online.
“Traffickers often get victims to fall in love with them or connect with them by pretending to really care or start a relationship. So traffickers are definitely master manipulators. So what we want to make sure our young people understand is these what we call simple conversations that can begin can turn into more,” said Montaque.
If you’d like to register for the virtual class click here.
