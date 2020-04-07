SeaWorld CEO resigns five months into job, cites board

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment’s chief executive has resigned only five months into his job.
He becomes the third leader of the theme park company to depart in just over two years.
A Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that Sergio Rivera cited his disagreement with the board’s involvement in decision-making at the company.
His predecessor, Gustavo “Gus” Antorcha, cited a similar reason for his leaving last September.
Rivera handed in his resignation on Saturday. The spreading novel coronavirus has paralyzed the theme park industry and SeaWorld has furloughed 90% of its workers.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.