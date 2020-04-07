Sarasota Orchestra cancels remainder of season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Orchestra announced that they would cancel the remainder of their 2019-2020 season out of an abundance of caution.
The cancellation will include the group’s Discoveries and Outdoor Pops concerts in May and the Sarasota Music Festival in June.
"While our hearts are heavy, the bold and brilliant performances of this past season still reverberate. They point the way to all the inspiring, healing concert experiences in store for us on the other side of this most difficult time. It is with enthusiasm that we plan and prepare for the scheduled commencement of our upcoming season in September and the next Sarasota Music Festival running from June 5 to 26, 2021.
The escalation of COVID-19 has caused the majority of performing arts events in the Suncoast to be cancelled. Many organizations have taken their art online and the orchestra is no exception.
The organization has launched an online hub of music and recorded vignettes called Music Moves Us that will allow patrons to enjoy music from the safety of their own homes.