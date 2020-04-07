Look up, Suncoast: The biggest and brightest Moon of the year peaks tonight

The craters that are visible on the Moon, can help astronomers better understand the solar system. Dr. Petro says, "Over the last 10 years we're observing new impact craters that are forming nearly continuously. And with that information, we're learning about the cratering process. When a meteorite strikes the surface of a planet, how does the Moon respond? How does it change? Take that information from the Moon and apply it to Mercury, and apply it to Pluto, and everything in between. The moon is telling us something very fundamental about how planets work."