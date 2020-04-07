Here’s how a local organization is helping during the COVID-19 crisis

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local organization is helping parents and children in a major way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forty Carrots Family Center announced today it will help provide tech-based communication platforms for students and parents while schools are closed due to COVID-19.
“First and foremost, we remain committed to the health and safety of our families, donors, staff, and volunteers,” said CEO Michelle Kapreilian. “We also understand that while our methods may change during this time, the need for our services has never been greater. Mental health concerns are on the rise, as are domestic violence and substance abuse that directly impacts the risk of child abuse. We remain focused on doing our part to prevent abuse and neglect from happening to our community’s children.”
Here is a list of services offered by the Forty Carrots Family Center:
· Mental Health and therapy sessions continue, using telephone and video-conferencing platforms.
· Individual Parenting Consultations are available to assist parents who suddenly have children home 24/7.
· Parenting Education groups for parents of newborns and toddlers will move to online, discussion-based groups.
· Preschool is conducting virtual class time, allowing children and families to stay connected with their teachers and classmates.
For more information, visit fortycarrots.org or call (941) 960-2565.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.