Here’s how a local organization is helping during the COVID-19 crisis

“First and foremost, we remain committed to the health and safety of our families, donors, staff, and volunteers,” said CEO Michelle Kapreilian. “We also understand that while our methods may change during this time, the need for our services has never been greater. Mental health concerns are on the rise, as are domestic violence and substance abuse that directly impacts the risk of child abuse. We remain focused on doing our part to prevent abuse and neglect from happening to our community’s children.”