2020 Giving Challenge scheduled for April 28-29

The 2020 Giving Challenge is just a few weeks away.
The virtual 24-hour event helps raise money for hundred of nonprofit organizations in Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Charlotte counties.
Whether it’s a $25 donation or $100 all donations help organizations like All Faiths Food Bank, Pines of Sarasota and Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation.
The CEO and President of the Community Foundation of Sarasota says the Patterson Foundation is going to match donation 1:1 up to $100.
"So if you give a hundred dollars to support one of your favorite mission critical nonprofits, you're really giving 2-hundred dollars," said the President and CEO of Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Roxie Jerde.
The event first launched in 2012 in an effort to build up the database of non-profits in the area but it became much bigger than that.
"The ethos of this community is so much about giving and supporting others. And we really love that we have a vehicle that everyone could feel like they were philanthropist," said Jerde.
She says with everything going on right now this event will be a lifeline to so many of their nonprofit partners.
"The timing of this is just going to be really important and it's also giving our partners something positive to really rally upon as they prepare for this. And it's virtual! This is an online giving event," said Jerde.
The Giving Challenge has helped raise more than $40 million for the community since it first started.
The event is in 20 days away. It’s scheduled to begin on April 28 at noon and end on April 29 at noon.
In the mean time you can check out what organizations are a part of this fundraising event by going to givingpartnerchallenge.org.