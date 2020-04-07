Florida COVID-19 cases spike overnight to 14,504

Positive COVID-19 tests increased by 875 cases overnight in Florida. The state now stands at 14,504 cases with 14,065 Florida residents being affected.
As of Tuesday morning, 1,777 people have been hospitalized and the state has suffered 283 deaths.
The numbers will be updated again after 6 p.m. Here are the latest totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 172 Residents: 158 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 14
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Men: 75 Women: 97
Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 60
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 162 Residents: 162 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 86 Men: 76 Women: 84
Conditions and Care Deaths: 5 Hospitalizations: 32