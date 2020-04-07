First Alert Weather: The sun will shine and the temperatures will climb

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure in the upper atmosphere has build north over the Gulf of Mexico and extends over the state of Florida. This creates a flow that, for the next few days will keep the storm systems to the north of Florida and flowing through the Deep South. In addition to the sunshine we will have an east wind, which is a warming wind on the Suncoast. Or afternoon temperatures today will bump up to the mid 80′s near the coast and upper 80′s in inland locations. Don’t expect to see a lot of rain today or tomorrow. You will notice the rise in humidity on Wednesday as our winds turn more westerly in response to high pressure to our north shifting southward.