Disney World honors healthcare workers on World Health Day

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday, April 7 is World Health Day and workers at Disney Parks around the country, including Disney World in Orlando, are honoring nurses, doctors, and all healthcare workers.
As a token of solidarity, the parks, cruise line and stores around the world are uniting with a message of thanks and appreciation to celebrate the brave healthcare providers who are helping so many.
At Walt Disney World in Orlando, the park will light up Cinderella’s Castle in blue.
You can view more displays honoring healthcare workers here.