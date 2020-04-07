DeSantis touts effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine under direct physician supervision

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the state of Florida has administered 140,000 COVID-19 tests and has opened a second drive-up testing site in the state.
During his press briefing, DeSantis interviewed Dr. Sunil Kumar at Broward Health. Dr. Kumar discussed treatment methods including the use of Hydroxychloroquine. Kumar almost mentioned moving patients in their hospital beds to their stomach and included a video testimonial of a patient.
Dr. Carlos Campo, of Tallahassee Memorial, warned against taking the controversial drug, initially intended as a malaria treatment, without the supervision of a physician.
The Governor also said he plans to bring in additional supplies of azythromycine as well. The use of those two medications together can cause heart problems and Dr. Campo noted that they should only be used with in-patient EKGs.