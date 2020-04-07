COVID-19 survivor plasma donations are needed

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers, a local nonprofit blood bank, is looking for plasma from COVID-19 survivors.
There are protein antibodies in the plasma of patients who had coronavirus that may help other patients with a life-threatening COVID-19 case.
Plasma from a previously COVID-19 infected person could boost a current patient’s immune system and possibly help them recover.
“Early indications are promising for this to be an effective treatment in the most critical cases of COVID-19 infections,” in a statement released by the organization.
SunCoast Blood Centers will also run tests on donors who believe they had the virus but were never tested.
SunCoast Blood Center has partnered with the FDA and local health organizations to safely collect and test COVID-19 plasma.
If you believe you had COVID-19 or were diagnosed with the virus and have recovered, call (866) 972-5663 or email covid19@suncoastblood.org.
