Confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida are now at 14,747, state has suffered 296 COVID-19 related deaths

Positive COVID-19 tests increased by 875 cases overnight in Florida. The state now stands at 14,504 cases with 14,302 Florida residents being affected.
As of Tuesday evening, 1,893 people have been hospitalized and the state has suffered 296 deaths.
Here are the latest totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 173 Residents: 160 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 13
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Men: 76 Women: 97
Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 63
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 164 Residents: 164 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 89 Men: 76 Women: 86
Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 34