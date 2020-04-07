City of Sarasota discussing placing homeless at Sarasota Fairgrounds during pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There continues to be a significant homeless population on the Suncoast, especially in Sarasota. Today, during a virtual meeting, the city commission bringing up an option to help keep the homeless healthy and safe. There’s talk now of possibly having them stay at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.
“What we we’re talking about first and foremost are facilities either food distribution facilities and or bathing and sanitary facilities," said Jen Ahearn-Koch, Mayor of the City of Sarasota. “And then potentially some sort of lodging and housing.”
The city would have to work with Sarasota County to see if the fairgrounds are a possibility and also take into account the current CDC requirements. One homeless man named William tells us that he and others should be placed in motels during the pandemic. He says he supports anything that helps.
“If it keeps us off the streets, it’s better than nothing" said William. "At least we know somebody cares, they’re still leaving us out here on the streets”
Howard has been on the streets now for about 10 years. He says that he’s not sold on this fairgrounds idea.
“All that would do is cause more confusion, somebody starts stealing" said Howard. “I mean if you’re happy with where you are, then going to try to bunch a people up.”
Mayor Ahearn-Koch says the city is planning another meeting on Monday, April 20th.
