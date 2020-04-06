UPDATE: Sarasota Memorial Hospital latest COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a statement released today, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has had a total of 810 COVID-19 cases.
Of the total, 671 patients have tested negative for coronavirus while 66 patients have tested positive.
73 test are pending results.
A total of 5 deaths are linked to COVID-19.
38 of the 810 patients have been discharged and are told to follow-up with the Florida Department of Health.
Also, 9 staff members have tested positive and are being monitored from home.
