Sarasota Police Department to limit person-to-person non-emergency calls

Sarasota Police Department to limit person-to-person non-emergency calls
Sarasota Police Department to limit non-emergency calls during COVID-19. (Source: Sarasota Police Department)
By Marquetta Wilson | April 6, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 1:40 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a statement released today, the Sarasota Police department says its changing the way officials respond to non-emergency calls.

“During COVID-19, we’re boosting our efforts to take minor reports through our Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU) when an officer is not needed,” officials said.

Officials say, if it is not an emergency, please call (941) 263-6025.

This is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the world practices social distancing.

During #COVID19, we're boosting our efforts to take minor reports through our Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU) when an...

Posted by Sarasota Police Department on Monday, April 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.