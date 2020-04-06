Sarasota City Commission workshopping plan for homeless population

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Among the many concerns addressed at the Sarasota City Commission meeting Monday were increases in overdoses and what to do with the homeless population during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The workshop held no public forum and there were no votes.
Hospital resources are stretched thin and officials worry that an increase in overdoses could exhaust more resources. Commissioners also expressed concerns about the homeless population potentially spreading the coronavirus. One solution proposed was to move Sarasota’s homeless population to the county fairgrounds to allow them a place to shower and eat but maintain social distancing. Places like the Salvation Army remain open but are struggling with close quarters.
“It’s hard to shelter in place..when you have no shelter,” one commissioner said via teleconference.
Krystal Fraizer, the city’s homeless senior case manager, said contacting the homeless population to communicate what resources were available was proving difficult. There was an influx of individuals who had come to Sarasota County to work at the County Fair, which was now cancelled.
“Most are just stuck here now,” said Frazier.