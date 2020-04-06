North Port Police to enforce ‘Off-road’ violations

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police department announced today that it will enforce off-road violations in the coming days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, people are encouraged to practice social distancing to include groups of 10 or less.
Officials say, “We are continuing to enforce off-road violations along with large groups gathering due to COVID-19 concern.”
According to officials, North Port Police will be in the Yorkshire area in the days and nights to come.
