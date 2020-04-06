Longboat Key launches “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The town of Longboat Key is reaching out to those who may need a little extra help during the “stay-at-home” mandate.
The community has launched a phone number where those who need food, medication, or just a friendly voice, can reach out for help. The CARE program can help vulnerable residents by dropping off essential groceries, medications or even a good book. The program was launched to make sure that those who need to stay indoors can still get the resources they need to ride out the novel coronavirus.
If you would like more information, you can call 941-316-8702.