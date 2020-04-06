Florida now has 13,629 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 254 COVID-19 related deaths

Florida now has 13,629 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 254 COVID-19 related deaths
Dozens of southern Minnesota events have officially been cancelled and/or postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus. (Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | April 6, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 6:02 PM

As coronavirus cases continue to rapidly multiple across the United States, Florida numbers also increased. The Florida Department of Health confirms that there are 13,629 positive COVID-19 cases.

Of those numbers, 12,925 cases are Florida Residents. 1,719 people have been hospitalized and there have been a total of 254 deaths.

Here are the number breakdowns for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 159 Residents: 145 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 14

Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Men: 69 Women: 90

Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 56

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 145 Residents: 145 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 86 Men: 68 Women: 76

Conditions and Care Deaths: 5 Hospitalizations: 32

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.