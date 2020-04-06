Florida now has 13,629 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 254 COVID-19 related deaths

As coronavirus cases continue to rapidly multiple across the United States, Florida numbers also increased. The Florida Department of Health confirms that there are 13,629 positive COVID-19 cases.
Of those numbers, 12,925 cases are Florida Residents. 1,719 people have been hospitalized and there have been a total of 254 deaths.
Here are the number breakdowns for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 159 Residents: 145 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 14
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Men: 69 Women: 90
Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 56
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 145 Residents: 145 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 86 Men: 68 Women: 76
Conditions and Care Deaths: 5 Hospitalizations: 32
