Florida COVID-19 numbers grow to over 13K

Florida COVID-19 numbers grow to over 13K
Dozens of southern Minnesota events have officially been cancelled and/or postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus. (Source: AP)
By ABC7 Staff | April 6, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated April 6 at 11:16 AM

As coronavirus cases continue to rapidly multiple across the United States, Florida numbers also increased. The Florida Department of Health confirms that there are 13,324 positive COVID-19 cases.

Of those numbers, 12,925 cases are Florida Residents. 1,592 people have been hospitalized and there have been a total of 236 deaths.

Here are the number breakdowns for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 140 Residents: 127 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 13

Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Men: 62 Women: 77

Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 50

Manatee County:

Total Cases: 136 Residents: 136 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 86 Men: 64 Women: 71

Conditions and Care Deaths: 3 Hospitalizations: 31

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.