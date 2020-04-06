Florida COVID-19 numbers grow to over 13K

As coronavirus cases continue to rapidly multiple across the United States, Florida numbers also increased. The Florida Department of Health confirms that there are 13,324 positive COVID-19 cases.
Of those numbers, 12,925 cases are Florida Residents. 1,592 people have been hospitalized and there have been a total of 236 deaths.
Here are the number breakdowns for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 140 Residents: 127 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 13
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Men: 62 Women: 77
Conditions and Care Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 50
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 136 Residents: 136 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 86 Men: 64 Women: 71
Conditions and Care Deaths: 3 Hospitalizations: 31
