First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns this week as temperatures rise. Rain possible for the weekend

A more complicated weather pattern begins to emerge by the end of the week. The first front will sink south and wash out. But as it does so it will bring a chance for a Friday and Saturday shower or sprinkle. A better chance for rain comes with the next front on Sunday into Monday. We might even see a thunderstorm with that front. It is too early to forecast the potential for severe weather but we will be watching the evolution of the weekend weather so stay tuned.