First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns this week as temperatures rise. Rain possible for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A front stalled to the south will bring clouds and a possible early sprinkle for the first half of the day. The second half of the day will feature more and more breaks in the clouds and the return to partly cloudy skies. Once the clouds part we will begin a string of dry and sunny days where the temperatures rise into the mid 80′s near the coast and upper 80′s inland. Dew points will also rise into the 70′s. You can read that as higher afternoon humidity and a muggy feel to the mid week weather.
A more complicated weather pattern begins to emerge by the end of the week. The first front will sink south and wash out. But as it does so it will bring a chance for a Friday and Saturday shower or sprinkle. A better chance for rain comes with the next front on Sunday into Monday. We might even see a thunderstorm with that front. It is too early to forecast the potential for severe weather but we will be watching the evolution of the weekend weather so stay tuned.
