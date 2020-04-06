DeSantis: 72 new servers brought in to help with unemployment website

During a roundtable press conference Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state of Florida had brought in 72 brand new servers to help deal with the influx of applications to the unemployment website.
The state unemployment site had been overwhelmed with Floridians trying to receive benefits after losing their jobs due to the novel coronavirus.
The addition of the servers has sped up the time in which applicants can access different pages and forms. DeSantis also said he was working to streamline the state’s verification process so that those who are approved for benefits will receive their checks quickly. The requirement to actively look for work has been waived.
The state will also produce more paper applications for those with no internet access.