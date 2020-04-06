COVID-19 survivors are in need of blood donations

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers is asking the community for it’s help in blood donations to help COVID-19 patients.
Local Hospitals, including Sarasota Memorial, have relied on plasma donations from Suncoast Blood Centers since 1949.
With the world adjusting to the novel coronavirus pandemic, plasma donations are in critical need to help COVID-19 survivors.
"Community blood centers are at the forefront of delivering convalescent plasma to patients in critical need. This promising investigational product must get to patients without delay, and blood centers across the country have mobilized in response," said Kate Fry, CEO of America's Blood Centers.”
“SunCoast Blood Centers is an organization that represents nearly 50 not-for-profit blood centers throughout the United States who collect close to 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply,” Fry said.
The organization says, “While COVID-19 currently has no proven treatment, it is possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients that have recovered from COVID-19, may provide antibodies to fight the virus. Individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 may be eligible to donate 14-28 days after complete resolution of their symptoms.”
To donate today, visit any of the Suncoast Blood Centers Locations listed below:
-Lakewood Ranch
Donor Center and Administrative Offices
3025 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard Unit 111
Bradenton, Florida 34211
-Sarasota
1760 Mound Street
Sarasota, Florida 34236
-Bradenton
Bayshore Shopping Center
6026 14th Street W. Bradenton, FL 34207
-Venice
Bird Bay Plaza
539 US Hwy 41 Bypass
North Venice, FL 34285
For more information on how to donate, Click here or call 1-866-97-BLOOD.
