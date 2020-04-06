The Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters from 24-foot vessel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A Coast Guard Station rescued two men and two women after their boat overturned Sunday near Sarasota.
Watchstander members of a 45-foot boat crew of the Coast Guard Sector in St. Petersburg responded to the mayday call.
Boaters were told to put on their life jackets as the boat took on water.
“The Coast Guard remains active in ensuring safety and security on the water,” said Capt. Matt Thompson, Commanding Officer of Sector St. Petersburg.
“Having a VHF radio on their vessel to hail the Coast Guard, and life jackets, greatly aided our efforts and improved their chances of being rescued and returned safely to their families,” Thompson said.
The large vessel will be recovered by commercial salvage.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.