Support groups are still available in the midst of Coronavrius

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People who struggle with addiction or in recovery may be at risk of relapsing.
Major Charles Whiten with the Salvation Army says the Coronavirus can be a stressor for those in recovery.
The non-profit organization has added a few changes like social distancing, to still provide support.
“Being together and staying apart. The most creative that we’ve seen. We move the meetings outside we reduce the number of meeting so we’re not together”. says Major Whiten.
Major Whiten says if you don’t have a formal support group through a specific organization. That’s ok.
A support group can consist of family or friends.
“It’s very important to keep connected. Whatever method that they can to have a support network. It’s so important.Make sure you have people around you who can bring positivity and hope to your situation. We will get through this like we get through everything else”. says Major Whiten.
If you need assistance finding a support group in your area, dial 2-1-1 or click here.
