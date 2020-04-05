Sarasota Farmers Market ceases all operations due to coronavirus outbreak

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Farmers Market Board of Directors has decided to stop all operations of the market until more funding is obtained.
According to a press release from the Market’s Executive Director, these operations include laying off of three employees, closing the office, all social media accounts and discontinuing assisting other non-profits.
“I want to thank John Moran and Roger Barry, who have been sending me information on the stimulus, and I will get this information to our Board of Directors,” the Sarasota Farmers Market Executive Director said. “It’s a tough time for everybody, but the market will be back in full swing, hopefully, before you know it.”
For anyone who would like to continue to support the vendors, you visit this website.
