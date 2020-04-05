Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s resume has yet another entry to prove his greatness. He’s now officially a Hall of Famer. Bryant and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They all got into the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings. Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton were selected. So was former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann.
UNDATED (AP) — While real sports have shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has pressed. It is set to run this weekend its first WrestleMania in an empty arena. WWE stood firm that the show must go on and largely moved a card highlighted by stars Brock Lesnar and John Cena to its performance center in Orlando, Florida. WWE also spread the card for the first time in WrestleMania history over Saturday and Sunday to make room for roughly 16 matches. WWE executive and wrestler Paul Levesque says to his knowledge no performer has tested positive for the virus and the company has adhered to social gathering and CDC guidelines.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed free agent backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract. The 10th-year veteran spent all of last season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder during the preseason. Gabbert signed with the Bucs in 2019 after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. He played for Bucs coach Bruce Arians when both were in Arizona in 2017.
MIAMI (AP) — The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final in June have been called off. The U.S. had been scheduled to play Honduras on June 4 in Houston, with Mexico meeting Costa Rica in the other semifinal. The winners were to play three days later at Arlington, Texas. The U.S. has played just once this year, a 1-0 exhibition win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1. The Americans have six remaining matches scheduled, World Cup qualifiers in September, October and November. Seven matches would be the fewest for the Americans in a year since 1987.