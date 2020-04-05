Florida now has 12,350 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 221 COVID-19 related fatalities

Unlike other area hospitals, Sarasota Memorial has been forthright about the number of coronavirus patients they’re treating. On Tuesday the hospital said they had another patient die bringing the total to six. Five tested presumptively positive for coronavirus and the other, though initially suspected of having coronavirus, had a negative test result for the virus. There have been over 760 people tested at SMH, 635 neagtive results, 61 positive cases of COVID-19 at the hospital, 34 other patients being treated for coronavirus at the hospital, and 33 patients who have been safely discharged.