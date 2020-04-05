First Alert Weather: Sunday, April 5th, 2020 - Isolated rain chances and warmer tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Scattered showers will linger through the late evening hours until the stalled upper level shortwave lifts away from the area. Patchy fog is expected to develop once again with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and winds will be out of the east northeast at 10 mph.
Clouds will gradually thin out during the day tomorrow allowing afternoon highs to warm into the low 80s. However, a few isolated and short-lived showers are possible through early tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 10-15 mph. The pollen count will be in the medium-to-high category with the main allergens being oak, bayberry, and grasses.
The boating forecast calls for seas staying less than 2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.