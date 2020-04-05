Congressman Buchanan says Sarasota resident is set to come home after being stuck in India for the past month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan has announced that the Sarasota resident who has been stuck in India for the past month is set to come home.
According to a press release from the Congressman’s office, Buchanan spoke with the Ambassador to India and as a result Sarasota resident and Army veteran, Kendra Simpkins, is scheduled to leave India on Monday.
“I spoke with the U.S. Ambassador to India this weekend and he assured me that Kendra would be on the next flight out,” Buchanan said. “I’m working to help other constituents trapped overseas get home as well. It’s very nerve-wracking for our neighbors to be trapped overseas as these countries restrict flights and lock down travel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Simpkins reportedly had five flight cancelled as part of quarantine that lasted 21 days in New Delhi. She operates a nonprofit organization in Sarasota, Operation Warrior Resolution. The nonprofit helps military service members and their families reduce PTSD and other mental health issues.
Buchanan said that he has several other constituents who are stranded in other foreign nations, including Peru, that he is working to bring back to the U.S.
“Nobody wants to be trapped in a foreign country when a pandemic is unfolding,” Buchanan said. "It’s important to get them home as quickly as possible so they can be reunited with their families.”
Simpkins reportedly had five flight cancelled as part of quarantine that lasted 21 days in New Delhi. She operates a nonprofit organization in Sarasota, Operation Warrior Resolution. The nonprofit helps military service members and their families reduce PTSD and other mental health issues.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.