Suncoast restaurants hoping they can remain open during stay-at-home order

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - “We went from having a line out the door to what you see now,” said Gus Escalera, co-owner of Ripfire Pizza & BBQ restaurant.
What we see now is few people enjoying take out from the Ripfire Pizza & BBQ Restaurant. That’s the scene at restaurants throughout the quaint and usually very busy Siesta Key Village. Some restaurants still offering take out and delivery services while many others have decided it’s not worth it to stay open.
“It’s been ok, it hasn’t been great, it’s just a small fraction what it should be this time of year, we do what we can do,” said Escalera.
Escalera says he’s hoping the governor’s stay-at-home order will be beneficial for his business and other businesses, since food is considered essential. Donald Kruse came out to support some of the businesses here. He says he’s happy that some of the restaurants are still open for business.
“We were just going to take a drive through here to see how baron it is" said Kruse. "And we stopped and got some takeout donuts from a walk up place and we saw a little bar on the corner that had take out, I’m really excited to see that.”
