Storm system to bring some clouds on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We had a couple of days of spring but it’s back to summer as early as next week.
Lows over the past two mornings have been below average (60 degrees). It has been nice with lows in the mid 50′s in places. Those days are gone for now but the long range forecast is calling for another cold front to move through next weekend not this one.
Look for generally fair skies on Saturday with a high of 83 degrees and winds out of the N/NE at 10 mph with a west coast sea breeze developing by mid afternoon. East of I-75 expect it to be a few degrees warmer.
You will notice an increase in moisture with high humidity. It has been nice lately with low dew point temperatures moving in behind the cold front that moved through on Wednesday.
Sunday we will see an increase in cloudiness with variable cloudiness throughout the day. There is also a very small chance for a few passing showers as the main thrust of the system stays well to our north.
The high on Sunday will once again be in the low to mid 80′s, winds will also remain at 10 mph.
Moving into the work week we will gradually warm up and it will begin to feel hotter. Highs throughout next week will be in the upper 80′s for most with slightly cooler temperatures at the beaches due to the sea breeze.
The boating forecast is calling for winds out of the north at 10 kts. turning the west by mid afternoon.
Have a great and safe weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan
